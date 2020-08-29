Man recovered from Lake Norfolk; Baxter County, Ark. authorities investigate death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Authorities in Baxter County Arkansas are investigating a death after a man was recovered from Lake Norfolk.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a few fishers in the Pigeon Creek area reported finding the man’s body in the water around 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe the body had been in the water for several days and estimate the man was between 35-40 years old.

Authorities have not identified the victim. However some personal articles found on the bank of the lake nearby could be connected to the man.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office and rangers with the U. S. Army Corp of Engineers assisted with the recovery. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

If you have any additional information, contact Baxter County’s criminal investigation team at 870-425-7000.

