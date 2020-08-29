Maries County authorities offer $5,000 reward for information in animal cruelty investigation

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests in an animal cruelty investigation.

Sheriff Chris Heitman says two separate incidents of animal cruelty occurred in the Paydown, Missouri area near the 33000 block of Missouri Route 42.

The sheriff’s office says two puppies had portions of their hide skinned off of them and one had to be put down by a veterinarian. An organization called Guardians of Rescue is offering a $5,000 reward through the sheriff’s office for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of any subjects involved.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, contact the Maries County Sheriff’s Office at 573-422-3381.

