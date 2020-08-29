Advertisement

Missouri State students upset over masking guidelines that had previously mentioned swastikas

By Christine Morton
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University students say they are upset over a social media post involving masking guidelines and swastikas.

Guidelines for masking on the university’s website had claimed the swastika symbol could be used on masks while on campus. The website has since been updated.

“No one is going to be wearing a swastika for fashion, it’s always going to be something discriminatory or hate speech,” said Missouri State University student, Lauren.

Lauren is a senior at Missouri State University. This week she was looking up the guidelines for masking on the university’s website when she came across something she calls embarrassing.

“I was just reading through the guidelines and that’s where I saw it, highlighted, that swastikas were allowed and then I just tweeted it,” said Lauren.

On Friday, the university responded on Twitter, apologizing for mentioning swastikas on their website, saying it is a symbol of hate and they do not condone the use of hate symbols of language on campus. They also updated the website. The post also says, “As a public university Missouri State is obligated, and believes in, the right of freedom of speech.”

“For it to be so blatantly out there that a swastika is allowed on campus, I know it’s under the first amendment and its protected by freedom of speech, but you never see a swastika without it being a hate speech," said Lauren.

Missouri State said in an effort to balance both the right to freedom of speech and the safety of students, faculty, and staff, a bias response team was developed years ago.

“I have never put in a bias response form, I don’t really experience bias, but from the stories I have heard and read, I don’t really think they do much,” said Lauren.

Missouri State University sent KY3 the following written statement:

“As a public university, Missouri State is obligated to uphold, and believes in, the right of freedom of speech. We apologize for mentioning swastikas on our website. It is a symbol of hate, and we do not condone the use of hate symbols or language on campus. We have updated that website.

In an effort to balance both the rights to freedom of speech and the safety of our students, faculty and staff, we developed the bias response team. This team works to address perceived bias-related situations, concerns and/or complaints with a goal to create a campus environment that welcomes all of our students. It is our duty to uphold the law and provide an accessible, safe and welcoming education to our students. Thank you to all of you for addressing this situation and holding us to our standards.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Injured Springfield officer Mark Priebe walks with help from robotic device

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield officer Mark Priebe continues to recover from serious injuries he suffered when a driver struck him at the Springfield police headquarters in early June.

News

Officer Priebe walks with help from robotic device

Updated: 2 hours ago
KY3 News at 9.

Local

High school football kicks off in Springfield, district taking COVID-19 precautions in stadiums

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
Fans will be asked to space out. Masks are required. Players and coaches will be screened. Concession stands will only sell pre-packaged food.

Local

Father, son charged in fatal shooting in June in southwest Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Missouri father and son are charged with murder although they did not fire the shot that killed a man who was with them.

Latest News

Local

Crews rescue horse that fell into cellar in Fair Grove

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews helped rescue a horse that accidentally fell into a cellar Thursday afternoon in Fair Grove, Missouri.

KY3

City of Springfield explores new sports complex near the airport

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The site would include a dozen outdoor soccer fields and indoor facilities with room for four basketball, eight volleyball and two indoor soccer areas.

News

Crane Broiler Festival continues this weekend, some have COVID concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

News

Cedar Co. sheriff, five inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Abbey Taylor reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (SATURDAY EVENING): Severe storms possible Saturday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Saturday night is a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for wind,hail, and heavy rain.

News

New Missouri law provides resources for victims of sexual assault

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.