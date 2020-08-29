Advertisement

PHOTOS: Stormy Saturday around the Ozarks

Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A line of storms make way to the Ozarks on Saturday after weeks without significant rainfall.

Photos show several views of a line of strong storms rolling into the Ozarks.

The first is near the Springfield-Branson National Airport. The second is southeast of Republic. Other photos show storms forming near the station.

Track storms on KY3′s First Alert Interactive Radar.

