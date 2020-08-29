PICTURES: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield host 6th annual Bike 4 Kids event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of the last organized cycling events in the Springfield area this summer, designed for all ages, happened Saturday morning.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield (BGCS) hosted its 6th annual Bike 4 Kids fundraising event at the Barley House at Moon Town Crossing. However, organizers adjusted and took extra precautions to continue the tradition and keep participants safe.

The annual ride still had its traditional raffles, music, and good energy along with new aspects, including hand sanitizing stations, masks, and no official start time to better allow for social distancing.

BGCS, Director of Development, Didem Koroglu, explained that after the pandemic passes, kids, teens, and their families will need the clubs more than ever. She said that’s why it was especially important to continue with the event and support its Sertoma Club unit.

