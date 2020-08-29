STORM REPORTS: Grocery store, car wash among buildings damaged in Mountain Grove

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A grocery store, a car wash and other buildings around Mountain Grove were damaged after a series of storms Saturday morning, according to storm reports.

Photos shared to the Mountain Grove Fire Department show damage around the area. Residents have reported downed trees and power lines in the area from the storms.

The National Weather Service has not reported any significant injuries in the area, but says gusts from 40-60 mph have been reported Saturday morning around southwest Missouri.

We will update as more information become available.

