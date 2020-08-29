WATCH: Timelapse of stormy weather in Springfield
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Our timelapse video from Saturday morning shows storm formations in south Springfield.
The National Weather Service says several up to 60 mph were reported Saturday morning in southwest Missouri. Some counties around the Ozarks are under thunderstorm warnings into the early afternoon.
