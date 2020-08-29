Advertisement

What does Walmart see in TikTok? Millions of young shoppers

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. The video app said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump Administration’s efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, insisted that it not is a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process. The company said it will file suit against the government later Monday, Aug. 24 in federal court in California. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. The video app said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump Administration’s efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, insisted that it not is a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process. The company said it will file suit against the government later Monday, Aug. 24 in federal court in California. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Walmart may be the world’s largest retailer but it has mostly failed in its efforts to break Amazon’s online dominance.

Could TikTok, a fast-growing 3-year-old app filled with goofy videos, be the answer?

TikTok’s U.S. business appears up for grabs, with the Trump administration trying to force a sale, claiming national-security risks due to its Chinese owner, ByteDance. TikTok denies it is a risk and is suing to stop the administration from a threatened ban.

Others have reportedly emerged, but the only confirmed suitors are Walmart, teaming with tech giant Microsoft.

The big-box retailer has given only a vague rationale for why it would want TikTok, but it appears to boil down to its vast audience of young people.

TikTok’s e-commerce business is small today but it says it has 100 million users in the U.S. — incredibly, nearly a third of the country. Many are young, the type of shopper increasingly difficult to reach via traditional media and advertising.

“The future customer of Walmart or Amazon — that’s what TikTok offers,” said Amit Shah, chief strategy officer of VTEX, which creates online marketplaces for brands.

Walmart declined to comment further Friday. TikTok did not respond to questions about its U.S. e-commerce business or online-shopping strategies baked into Douyin, a sister service to TikTok available in China.

Walmart’s online sales have been growing tremendously, nearly doubling in the last quarter, with much of that growth coming during the coronavirus outbreak from people buying groceries online and then picking them up at the store. But the Bentonville, Arkansas, behemoth is still a distant second to Amazon, estimated to take in just 6% of all online sales in the U.S. this year, compared to Amazon’s 38%, according to market research firm eMarketer.

To try and catch up, it has bought several small online clothing brands, only to sell them again a couple of years later. And it recently shut down Jet.com, just four years after buying it for $3 billion.

But analysts are optimistic about TikTok’s potential for helping Walmart crack the online shopping nut. They see Walmart using its logistics and fulfillment dominance, with Microsoft’s help on the tech end, to make use of an app that stars random people and keeps people glued to their phone screens.

Walmart could make TikTok into an extension of its sales machine, helping advertisers, creators and others sell products. TikTok users swiping through and buying as part of their experience on the app might not even know of a Walmart connection.

“That’s pretty powerful,” said RBC analyst Alex Zukin. It would also help generate data on what shoppers want and do, valuable information for retailers and advertisers.

Instagram, owned by Facebook, has also increasingly become a digital mall. It lets users shop and pay on the app without needing to go to a retailer’s website. Facebook sees TikTok as a major competitor.

In TikTok’s U.S. app today, some influencers and brands have links posted in their profiles that users can click on and buy things. Some advertisers post links in short videos that crop up in between creators’ videos. Disney Plus, for example, had a TikTok video ad that let users sign up for the streaming service.

Maybe Walmart could get a cut of revenue from sales made through TikTok, said Lindsay Finneran-Gingras of Hill+Knowlton Strategies, who works with brands on their digital strategies. Instagram charges retailers a fee if a shopper uses Instagram’s checkout tools. The fee is waived for the rest of 2020, however.

Walmart could also use TikTok to promote key sellers from its online marketplace, which it’s trying to develop to rival Amazon, said KeyBanc analysts.

“The lines are blurring between traditional shopping, digital shopping and social media,” said UBS analyst Michael Lasser, in a research note. Walmart “needs more exposure to this trend.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

PHOTOS: Stormy Saturday around the Ozarks

Updated: 9 minutes ago
A line of storms make way to the Ozarks on Saturday after weeks without significant rainfall.

News

Stormy Saturday around the Ozarks

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

WATCH: Convoy of Hope shares update from devastated Louisiana coast

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Jeff Nene with Convoy of Hope talks about the recovery efforts in Louisiana.

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: KY3’s First Alert Futurecast shows hour-by-hour storms for Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for storms through Sunday morning. Here’s an hour-by-hour look ahead to storms for your Saturday.

News

First Alert Weather: Tracking storms for Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather Day: The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for storms through Sunday morning. Here's an hour-by-hour look ahead to storms for your Saturday.

Latest News

Local

Injured Springfield officer Mark Priebe walks with help from robotic device

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield officer Mark Priebe continues to recover from serious injuries he suffered when a driver struck him at the Springfield police headquarters in early June.

News

Officer Priebe walks with help from robotic device

Updated: 13 hours ago
KY3 News at 9.

Local

Father, son charged in fatal shooting in June in southwest Springfield

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Missouri father and son are charged with murder although they did not fire the shot that killed a man who was with them.

Local

Crews rescue horse that fell into cellar in Fair Grove

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews helped rescue a horse that accidentally fell into a cellar Thursday afternoon in Fair Grove, Missouri.

KY3

City of Springfield explores new sports complex near the airport

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The site would include a dozen outdoor soccer fields and indoor facilities with room for four basketball, eight volleyball and two indoor soccer areas.