’Black Panther’ and ABC News special on Chadwick Boseman to air Sunday night on KSPR

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KSPR will air “Black Panther” commercial-free on Sunday night, followed by a 40-minute ABC News Special on Chadwick Boseman in his memory.

Boseman, who starred in Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” died Friday after a four-year fight with colon cancer at the age of 43.

The film will be followed by an ABC News Special, “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King.” Disney said the special “will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career” and “shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

“Black Panther” begins at 7 p.m. The movie and news special will run until 10 p.m.

