’Black Panther’ and ABC News special on Chadwick Boseman to air Sunday night on KSPR
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KSPR will air “Black Panther” commercial-free on Sunday night, followed by a 40-minute ABC News Special on Chadwick Boseman in his memory.
Boseman, who starred in Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” died Friday after a four-year fight with colon cancer at the age of 43.
The film will be followed by an ABC News Special, “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King.” Disney said the special “will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career” and “shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”
“Black Panther” begins at 7 p.m. The movie and news special will run until 10 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.