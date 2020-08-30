Boil advisory issued in Willow Springs, Mo.

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Willow Springs, Missouri issued a boil advisory Saturday morning for the entire town.

The city had a control malfunction at one of its water wells, resulting in a low-pressure event overnight.

Residents are advised to boil consumable water until the city can analyze results from the lab, which could take up to three days.

The boil advisory is in effect for all residents and businesses in Willow Springs.

