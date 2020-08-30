Earthquake shakes Madison County, Ark. Saturday night

SUNSET, Ark. (KY3) -

An earthquake rattled the southern part of Madison County, Ark. Saturday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey Team reported the earthquake was centered east of Sunset around 9 p.m. That is about 25 miles southeast of Fayetteville. The earthquake recorded a magnitude of 3.4.

There are no reports of any damage in the area. Earthquakes are rare in the northwest part of the state.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.