Advertisement

Earthquake shakes Madison County, Ark. Saturday night

(WAGM)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET, Ark. (KY3) -

An earthquake rattled the southern part of Madison County, Ark. Saturday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey Team reported the earthquake was centered east of Sunset around 9 p.m. That is about 25 miles southeast of Fayetteville. The earthquake recorded a magnitude of 3.4.

There are no reports of any damage in the area. Earthquakes are rare in the northwest part of the state.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arkansas sheriff quits after racist rant goes viral

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff of an Arkansas Delta county resigned Friday under pressure after a recording of a man identified as him delivering a racist rant went viral.

News

Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks out Johnson

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
William Byron snaked his way through a smoky crash late Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway and narrowly avoided another melee a few laps later.

News

2 earthquakes shake northeast Arkansas Saturday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The area is common for smaller earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault.

News

Police: Two officers shot in St. Louis, one critically injured

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot Saturday evening, according to the department.

Latest News

News

Springfield computer repair shop sees demand for laptops amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The pandemic has more people working and even learning virtually these days leaving computer shops busier than ever.

News

FDA approves saliva COVID-19 test from Washington University in St. Louis

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis collaborated with a California based biotechnology company, Fluidigm, to develop a new COVID-19 saliva test. This week the FDA approved the tests, which researchers say give results in just a few hours. They hope this means patients could have their results back within the day.

Local

One hospitalized after Lake of the Ozarks boat crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One person was sent to the hospital Saturday after a boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

News

Strong winds leave widespread damage in Mountain Grove, Mo.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michael Deere
Strong storms leave behind widespread damage in Mountain Grove, Mo.

National

Trump’s intel chief ends election security briefings to Hill

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The nation’s top intelligence official has informed Congress that his office will no longer give in-person election security briefings on Capitol Hill

Local

PHOTOS: Saturday storms cause damage in Mountain Grove

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Residents have reported downed trees and power lines in the area from the storms.