Earthquake shakes Madison County, Ark. Saturday night
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUNSET, Ark. (KY3) -
An earthquake rattled the southern part of Madison County, Ark. Saturday night.
The U.S. Geological Survey Team reported the earthquake was centered east of Sunset around 9 p.m. That is about 25 miles southeast of Fayetteville. The earthquake recorded a magnitude of 3.4.
There are no reports of any damage in the area. Earthquakes are rare in the northwest part of the state.
