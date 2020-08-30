Advertisement

Earthquake shakes northeast Arkansas

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KY3) -

A larger than usual earthquake shook the part of northern Arkansas Saturday night.

The magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit around the Marked Tree area at 7:30 p.m. The area is about 25 miles south of Jonesboro. The United State Geological Survey reports the earthquake measured about five miles deep.

The area is common for smaller earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault.

