Greene County deputies report 31 stops, six DWIs in ’Saturation Saturday’ campaign

Greene County Sheriff.
Greene County Sheriff.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of law enforcement agencies across Missouri participated in “Saturation Saturday” campaign this weekend.

The campaign comes in partnership with the Missouri Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a national nonprofit organization.

Deputies made 31 stops Saturday night and issued warnings to 27 people.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports these stats from Saturation Saturday:

  • 6 DWIs
  • 1 stolen vehicle recovered
  • 1 stolen handgun recovered
  • 1 stolen tablet recovered
  • 1 felon had possession of a handgun
  • 1 accused of unlawful use of weapon
  • 1 accused of possession of a controlled substance (felony)
  • 1 accused of possession of a controlled substance (MISD)
  • 2 accused of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • 8 traffic summonses

