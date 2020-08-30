Greene County K-9 retires after five years

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says K-9 Athos has retired after five years of service.

Athos, a 6 1/2 year old German Shepard, had has career shortened by injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Athos began his service with the sheriff’s office in 2015, conducting hundreds of searches for evidence and narcotics. He has searched countless buildings, pursued numerous suspects and served as a member of the GCSO SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office.

“While we are saddened by the retirement of Athos, we are delighted that he will go on to live the full and healthy life of a family dog with his handler, Deputy Morgan Rudderham,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

