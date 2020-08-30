Advertisement

Greene County K-9 retires after five years

K9 Athos.
K9 Athos.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says K-9 Athos has retired after five years of service.

Athos, a 6 1/2 year old German Shepard, had has career shortened by injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Athos began his service with the sheriff’s office in 2015, conducting hundreds of searches for evidence and narcotics. He has searched countless buildings, pursued numerous suspects and served as a member of the GCSO SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office.

“While we are saddened by the retirement of Athos, we are delighted that he will go on to live the full and healthy life of a family dog with his handler, Deputy Morgan Rudderham,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some strong storms possible on Monday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Some strong storms will be possible Monday

Local

Missouri extends maximum food stamp benefits through September amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Department of Social Services has extended maximum food stamp benefits through the month of September.

Local

SILVER ALERT: Authorities search for missing Mountain Home, Ark. man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas State Police issued a SILVER Alert for a man missing from Mountain Home.

Local

Lake of the Ozarks Shootout draws spectators despite weather, pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Lake of the Ozarks 32nd Annual Shootout drew dozens of spectators Saturday despite rainy weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Kansas City will no longer jail for unpaid parking tickets, non-moving violations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City will no longer jail people who have unpaid parking tickets or other non-moving violations, as part of an effort to divert people from being jailed for low-level offenses.

News

Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Community Alliance Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Missouri State Highway Patrol is set to conduct its biennial Community Alliance Program this fall.

News

Earthquake shakes Madison County, Ark. Saturday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
Earthquakes are rare in the northwest part of the state.

News

Arkansas sheriff quits after racist rant goes viral

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff of an Arkansas Delta county resigned Friday under pressure after a recording of a man identified as him delivering a racist rant went viral.

News

Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks out Johnson

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
William Byron snaked his way through a smoky crash late Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway and narrowly avoided another melee a few laps later.

News

2 earthquakes shake northeast Arkansas Saturday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The area is common for smaller earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault.