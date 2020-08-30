Advertisement

Kansas City will no longer jail for unpaid parking tickets, non-moving violations

Light traffic is seen on a major street leading out of downtown Kansas City, Mo. during rush hour Tuesday, March 24, 2020 on the first day of a stay-at-home order. Kansas City and surrounding counties instituted a 30-day mandatory stay-at-home order in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Light traffic is seen on a major street leading out of downtown Kansas City, Mo. during rush hour Tuesday, March 24, 2020 on the first day of a stay-at-home order. Kansas City and surrounding counties instituted a 30-day mandatory stay-at-home order in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City will no longer jail people who have unpaid parking tickets or other non-moving violations, as part of an effort to divert people from being jailed for low-level offenses.

The City Council approved the resolution Thursday and it will take effect Oct. 15.

The ordinance creates an administrative tribunal within the Parking and Transportation Commission, which will hear evidence and impose fines rather than having the violator go to municipal court. The fines will be paid through a new system and violators will not face warrants for their arrest.

If a violator does not pay the fine and does not request a hearing, the fine becomes a personal obligation and may be collected by “appropriate legal means,” although the ordinance does not provide specifics on that point.

Mayor Quinton Lucas has pushed for several municipal court reforms. The city currently is studying ways to divert people with mental health and addiction problems from jails. And the city council has essentially decriminalized most marijuana possession charges.

