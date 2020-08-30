Advertisement

Kentucky AG has received ballistics report in Breonna Taylor case

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands.

He says there will be no announcement on the investigation this week.

Cameron has indicated the ballistics report has slowed the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13.

Taylor was shot in her home by police serving a narcotics warrant. Cameron has faced intense pressure from activists who want the officers charged in Taylor’s killing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

SILVER ALERT: Authorities search for missing Mountain Home, Ark. man

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas State Police issued a SILVER Alert for a man missing from Mountain Home.

National

Patriot Prayer founder: Dead man in Portland was a supporter

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the man fatally shot in Oregon’s largest city was a supporter of the group and a “good friend.”

Local

Lake of the Ozarks Shootout draws spectators despite weather, pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Lake of the Ozarks 32nd Annual Shootout drew dozens of spectators Saturday despite rainy weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Police: Ga. toddler found safe, reunited with family after being kidnapped outside home

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A Georgia family is relieved to have a 1-year-old child returned to them after police say he was kidnapped at gunpoint Saturday.

Latest News

Local

Kansas City will no longer jail for unpaid parking tickets, non-moving violations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City will no longer jail people who have unpaid parking tickets or other non-moving violations, as part of an effort to divert people from being jailed for low-level offenses.

News

Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Community Alliance Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Missouri State Highway Patrol is set to conduct its biennial Community Alliance Program this fall.

National

Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two police officers have been shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.

News

Earthquake shakes Madison County, Ark. Saturday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
Earthquakes are rare in the northwest part of the state.

National

Home smashed: For one family, Hurricane Laura the 3rd strike

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Cameron Parish, residents dug through what was left of their belongings, covered now-stripped roofs with tarps, and took stock of the damage.

News

Arkansas sheriff quits after racist rant goes viral

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff of an Arkansas Delta county resigned Friday under pressure after a recording of a man identified as him delivering a racist rant went viral.