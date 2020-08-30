Lake of the Ozarks Shootout draws spectators despite weather, pandemic

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Lake of the Ozarks 32nd Annual Shootout drew dozens of spectators Saturday despite rainy weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday marks the second day of the event, which began in 1988 as a racing competition among local boaters.

The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout raises money for several lake-area water rescue teams. In 2019, it raised $357,000 for 32 different charities and eight fire departments.

The event drew spectators to Captain Ron’s Bar & Grill in Sunrise Beach for the ninth straight year.

