Man hospitalized after shooting at campsite in Van Buren, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VAN BUREN, Mo. (KY3) - A 31-year-old man was sent to the hospital after a shooting Sunday morning at a campsite in Van Buren, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and Van Buren Police Department with the investigation.

Investigators say the man was shot around 5 a.m. at the Ozark Riverfront Campground by a member of his own party.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting may have been accidental. No arrests have been made. The victim was sent to a St. Louis Hospital in serious condition.

