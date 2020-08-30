Advertisement

Missouri extends maximum food stamp benefits through September amid pandemic

(KKTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) has extended maximum food stamp benefits through the month of September, after receiving approval from The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

This extension means that households on food stamps will automatically get the maximum Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefit loaded onto their Electronic Benefit Transfer card. The maximum is based on the household size.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of households on food stamps rose by nearly 50%. Right now, nearly 373,000 Missouri households rely on food stamps, which helps to feed more than 777,000 Missourians.

Right now, DSS says extensions will come on a month to month basis.

For more information, click here.

