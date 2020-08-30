Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Community Alliance Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be conducting its FREE biennial Community Alliance Program at the Troop D Headquarters starting October 1, 2020.

Trooper Sam Carpenter of Troop D, Springfield, said the purpose is to learn, build and allow more personal interaction with the community. It’s a way to bridge the gap and understand the purpose and role of MSHP within the law enforcement community. The program will familiarize participants with various MSHP policies and procedures.

“We’re going to show them how we investigate major crashes, along with an insight into our marine operations division, our aircraft division,” explained Trooper Carpenter. “Weather permitting our piolet will bring a helicopter down, and we allow people to see that.”

The Community Alliance Program will also include other aspects of the patrol, like traffic stop instruction and firearms familiarization. On the last evening of the training, Trooper Carpenter said participants would have the chance to be a trooper and go into the field.

Trooper Carpenter said the programs would give an in-depth tangible experience similar to those used by troopers in the Patrols Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City.

Program and application Information for the Community Alliance Program:

There is no cost to participate. Spots are limited and will fill on a first-come, first-served basis following an application evaluation and criminal background check.

The Patrol is accepting applications through September 15, 2020. Trooper Carpenter said they are looking for responsible citizens, community leaders, students, and professionals who are willing to commit to its program.

Classes will meet five consecutive Thursday nights, beginning Thursday, October 1 to October 29, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Troop D headquarters in Springfield. 3131 E Kearney St.

If interested in participating in the program, contact Trooper Sam Carpenter at 417-895-6767 ext. 3448.

