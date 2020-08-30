One hospitalized after Lake of the Ozarks boat crash

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - One person was sent to the hospital Saturday after a boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the person is conscious, but the extent of injuries is unknown.

The crash happened around the 2.1 mile-mark of Gravois Arm.

According to a preliminary investigation, the boat went through a dock and hit a sea wall before the person was ejected.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

#LakeOfTheOzarks Update: One person transported to hospital - is now conscious.



Preliminary info indicates the boat went through dock, hit the sea wall & occupant was ejected. Pic shows path of boat. pic.twitter.com/c9WUUYTRB3 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 30, 2020

