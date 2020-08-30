Advertisement

One hospitalized after Lake of the Ozarks boat crash

Source: MGN Online
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - One person was sent to the hospital Saturday after a boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the person is conscious, but the extent of injuries is unknown.

The crash happened around the 2.1 mile-mark of Gravois Arm.

According to a preliminary investigation, the boat went through a dock and hit a sea wall before the person was ejected.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

