PHOTOS: Saturday storms cause damage in Mountain Grove

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A Country Mart grocery store, a car wash and other buildings around Mountain Grove were damaged after a series of storms Saturday morning, according to storm reports.

The National Weather Service has not reported any significant injuries in the area, but says gusts from 40-60 mph have been reported Saturday morning around southwest Missouri.

Residents have reported downed trees and power lines in the area from the storms. Jordan Severinson of Mountain Grove submitted several photos of the damage.

Storms also caused 2,000 power outages Saturday between Wright and Texas Counties.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.