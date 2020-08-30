Advertisement

Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

Chicago police said two officers were shot during a struggle with a suspect.
Chicago police said two officers were shot during a struggle with a suspect.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two police officers have been shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.

Police told reporters during a news conference early Sunday that the two officers spotted a gun in the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said the officers shattered the vehicle’s window after the suspect refused to get out of the car. A struggle ensued.

The two officers were shot during the struggle. A third officer arrived and shot the suspect.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one is in serious condition and the other is in good condition.

The suspect has been taken to a different hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 St. Louis officers shot, 1 critically; suspect in custody

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since June 1, a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty in the city, authorities say.

National

1 person fatally shot as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.

National

Pregnant teacher on bedrest instructs students from Calif. hospital room

Updated: 4 hours ago
With months to go on bedrest until her second child is due, the third grade teacher decided to take on the challenge of remote teaching.

National

Dedicated teacher holds online classes from Calif. hospital room during pregnancy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
With months to go on bedrest until her second child is due, the third grade teacher decided to take on the challenge of remote teaching.

Latest News

National

2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Army training exercise off San Diego coast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
This is the second fatal accident involving the military near San Clemente Island recently after nine soldiers were killed last month during training exercises.

National

1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It wasn’t clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters in the city’s downtown.

National Politics

$2500 bill for Black Lives Matter protest sent to 18-year-old in NJ rescinded after outcry

Updated: 7 hours ago
Before the matter can be laid to rest, the borough council must agree on whether to approve the mayor’s decision to rescind the fee.

National

Young woman, 18, from NJ charged $2500 in police overtime for Black Lives Matter protest

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
After outcry over the charge, the mayor rescinded the bill.

News

Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks out Johnson

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
William Byron snaked his way through a smoky crash late Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway and narrowly avoided another melee a few laps later.

News

Earthquake shakes northeast Arkansas

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The area is common for smaller earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault.