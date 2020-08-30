Republic School District notifies of potential exposures after student, employee test positive for COVID-19

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic School District has notified of potential exposures after a student and employee within the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district sent a letter to parents Sunday announcing a Republic High School student and a Tiger STRIPES employee at McCulloch Elementary School have tested positive for the virus.

All students and employees who were exposed to the two cases have been contacted individually by phone call. Those needing to self-isolate and quarantine to help stop the spread have been informed.

The student and employee who tested positive were last at their schools on Wednesday, asymptomatic and wore a mask while at school, according to the district.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department considers the spread for the employee to be isolated and the district says the program can continue as scheduled for those not in quarantine or isolation.

