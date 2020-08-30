SILVER ALERT: Authorities search for missing Mountain Home, Ark. man

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police issued a SILVER Alert for a man missing from Mountain Home.

Billy Blaine Smith, 75, was reported missing Sunday morning.

His last known location was at 591 County Road 502 in Mountain Home. Authorities say he may be traveling in a Silver Chevrolet Silverado with Texas License Plate numbered 702T25.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 3 inches and 145 pounds with short grey hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department at 870-425-7000.

