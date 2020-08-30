Advertisement

Springfield computer repair shop sees demand for laptops amid pandemic

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The COVID-19 pandemic has more people working and even learning virtually these days, leaving computer shops busier than ever.

“People were desperate to find any machine they could use to work from home,” said Computer Hospital technician, Memphis Grizzard.

Computer Hospital is busy with sales and even rebooting old computers. Grizzard said they can barely keep computers in stock.

”That’s where we’ve really ramped up. Older machines that people were no longer using but now they need them,” said Grizzard. ”Supply and demand definitely changed. We were selling out of everything. It’s hard to keep stuff now.”

His shop mainly focuses on repairs, but it does sell reused computers.

“I have way more people who are looking to buy a computers than looking to sell one,” said Grizzard.

He said business has been busier lately too with school back in session.

”I’m seeing a lot of people calling in desperate for repairs because they need repairs tomorrow or later in the evening. Unfortunately it won’t happen that fast,”said Grizzard.

Some of the tips Computer Hospital has is to keep it clean, be cautious when eating or drinking around your computer and power it off after every use.

Grizzard says it’s nearly impossible to get a hold of a webcam adapter, which are commonly used for video chat.

