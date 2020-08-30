Advertisement

Springfield non-profits finding new ways to fundraise during pandemic

Springfield non-profits get creative with fundraising efforts
Springfield non-profits get creative with fundraising efforts(KY3)
By Nikki Ogle
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local non-profits are seeing the pandemic’s effects on their fundraising efforts.

“Non-profits are in a really bad spot,” said Ashley French, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Springfield.

French said donations keep the organization going.

“We provide kind, caring adults for kids in our community that need someone,” she said. “Fundraising is incredible for us. It maintains all of our operations.”

Same goes for Harmony House.

“We can all be here ready to help but some of those things cost money to operate what we’re doing here,” said Jared Alexander.

Alexander, the Director of Development, said the services and shelter Harmony House offers might be more important than ever.

“The situation of domestic violence didn’t go away because COVID arrived. In fact, we believe, in many situations, it’s making it worse,” he said.

Stay-at-home orders this spring created challenges for both non-profits. Both had to postponed major fundraising efforts. For Harmony House, it was the Purple Party, which was postponed to August.

“We decided to try something new. We essentially picked up the party and moved it to people’s homes,” Alexander said.

The virtual party raised even more money than expected.

“$73,000 dollars equates to just over 2,000 nights of safe shelter,” he said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters spring event, Taste of the Ozarks, was moved to November.

“We have to have about three plans per event. Maybe we can do it, maybe we can do it hybrid where it’s a little in-person and virtual, and then full virtual,” French said.

She said that creativity will be necessary until fundraising events are normal again.

“We’ve got to get back to that safely,” French said.

Harmony House’s iCare campaign is still on for this fall, and the organization is considering some virtual elements. Big Brothers Big Sisters is planning to have Beer Fest in the spring.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump’s intel chief ends election security briefings to Hill

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The nation’s top intelligence official has informed Congress that his office will no longer give in-person election security briefings on Capitol Hill

News

Police: Two officers shot in St. Louis, one critically injured

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Two officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot Saturday evening, according to the department.

Local

PHOTOS: Saturday storms cause damage in Mountain Grove

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Residents have reported downed trees and power lines in the area from the storms.

News

Mountain Grove Storm Damage (August 29, 2020)

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage in post-convention trip

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump got a firsthand look Saturday at the damage from Hurricane Laura on a post-Republican National Convention trip that allowed him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership.

Local

STORM REPORTS: Grocery store, car wash among buildings damaged in Mountain Grove; no reported injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A grocery store, a car wash and other buildings around Mountain Grove were damaged after a series of storms Saturday morning, according to storm reports.

Sports

Cardinals drop 4th straight, lose in extra-innings on baserunning blunder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina made a baserunning blunder and got trapped for the final out Saturday to give the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sports

Royals rally for 9-6 win over White Sox, deal closer Trevor Rosenthal to Padres

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory on Saturday.

Local

Man recovered from Lake Norfolk; Baxter County, Ark. authorities investigate death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities in Baxter County Arkansas are investigating a death after a man was recovered from Lake Norfolk.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,200 new cases, Arkansas jumps by nearly 800

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.