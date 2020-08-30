Advertisement

Strong winds leave widespread damage in Mountain Grove, Mo.

Winds toppled trees, knocked out power and caused structural damage across town
By Michael Deere
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday afternoon storms left thousands without power and left behind quite a bit of damage.

“About 15 minutes of just nonstop straight-line wind. You couldn’t see very far because of the rain and the debris,” Thad Fry told KY3.

The storms moved in Saturday right around noon.

During all the commotion Thad Fry heard a loud boom.

“Wife’s car, then my work truck and trailer and mowers and everything are underneath this. I don’t know the extent of the damage but it doesn’t look good,” Fry said.

Similar scenes can be found in just about every neighborhood around town.

Massive trees were uprooted and several cars were totaled when fallen limbs crushed them.

A mother and her five children are okay after the outer wall of a car wash stall collapsed on their car as they took cover from the storm.

The strong winds severely damaged the front awning of the Country Mart. Employees say there were around 20 people inside when the storm hit.

“Everybody was panicking,” Country Mart employee Barbara Jones added.

Jones and other employees took customers to safety.

“We went in and there were some older people right in the hallway there with their groceries, she explained. We told them we need to go to the cooler now and they didn’t want to leave their groceries, so we said let’s take them.”

The awning collapsed just minutes after moving everyone back.

Jones says it could’ve been worse.

“It was like you see a hurricane on TV, to where just a solid sheet of water is blowing laterally and everything is moving with it, Jones stated. It was scary because it felt like the building, you could feel the pressure coming in on the building because of the air pressure. It was crazy. It’s the worst I’ve been through.”

Residents say they are now on edge as a new system of storms is expected overnight.

No injuries were reported from the storm in Wright County.

