Advertisement

Trump plans to visit Kenosha, potentially stoking tensions

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back, which left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that Trump will be meeting with law enforcement officers and “surveying” some of the damage from recent protests that turned destructive.

The visit is certain to exacerbate tensions in the city, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence.

Trump has been running his reelection campaign on a law-and-order mantle, denouncing protesters as “thugs” while voicing his support for police.

In his acceptance speech during the virtual Republican National Convention, Trump painted the election in hyperbolic terms as a stark choice between peaceful streets and anarchy.

Trump’s opponent for reelection, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have accused Trump of rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin.

“He views this as a political benefit,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC. “He’s rooting for more violence, not less. And it’s clear about that.”

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey and two other officers were responding to a domestic dispute call last Sunday when Sheskey shot Blake in the back seven times. Cellphone video captured the shooting, which has sparked new protests against racial injustice and police brutality months after George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis officer touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Earthquake shakes northeast Arkansas

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The area is common for smaller earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault.

News

Police: Two officers shot in St. Louis, one critically injured

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot Saturday evening, according to the department.

News

Springfield computer repair shop sees demand for laptops amid pandemic

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The pandemic has more people working and even learning virtually these days leaving computer shops busier than ever.

News

FDA approves saliva COVID-19 test from Washington University in St. Louis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis collaborated with a California based biotechnology company, Fluidigm, to develop a new COVID-19 saliva test. This week the FDA approved the tests, which researchers say give results in just a few hours. They hope this means patients could have their results back within the day.

Latest News

Local

One hospitalized after Lake of the Ozarks boat crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One person was sent to the hospital Saturday after a boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

News

Strong winds leave widespread damage in Mountain Grove, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Deere
Strong storms leave behind widespread damage in Mountain Grove, Mo.

National

Trump’s intel chief ends election security briefings to Hill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The nation’s top intelligence official has informed Congress that his office will no longer give in-person election security briefings on Capitol Hill

National

Trump tours hurricane damage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Trump on damage from Hurricane Laura: "I've never seen anything quite like it."

Local

PHOTOS: Saturday storms cause damage in Mountain Grove

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Residents have reported downed trees and power lines in the area from the storms.

News

Mountain Grove Storm Damage (August 29, 2020)

Updated: 2 hours ago