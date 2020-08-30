Police: Two officers shot in St. Louis, one critically injured

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - Two officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot Saturday evening, according to the department.

At least one of the officers suffered critical injuries, according to an update from police chief John Hayden Jr. NBC affiliate KSDK reports both officers have been sent to the hospital.

The police department says the officers were shot in the 3700 block of Hartford. According to preliminary information, the suspect is barricaded inside a nearby residence.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

Two #SLMPD officers have been shot in the 3700 block of Hartford. We do not have a condition at this time.



Preliminary information is that the suspect is barricaded inside a nearby residence so please avoid the area.



Information will be provided as it comes available. pic.twitter.com/W2Q8lQKWjs — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 29, 2020

