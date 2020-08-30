Advertisement

Police: Two officers shot in St. Louis, one critically injured

MGN
MGN(MGN)
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - Two officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot Saturday evening, according to the department.

At least one of the officers suffered critical injuries, according to an update from police chief John Hayden Jr. NBC affiliate KSDK reports both officers have been sent to the hospital.

The police department says the officers were shot in the 3700 block of Hartford. According to preliminary information, the suspect is barricaded inside a nearby residence.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump’s intel chief ends election security briefings to Hill

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The nation’s top intelligence official has informed Congress that his office will no longer give in-person election security briefings on Capitol Hill

Local

PHOTOS: Saturday storms cause damage in Mountain Grove

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Residents have reported downed trees and power lines in the area from the storms.

News

Mountain Grove Storm Damage (August 29, 2020)

Updated: 49 minutes ago

National

Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage in post-convention trip

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump got a firsthand look Saturday at the damage from Hurricane Laura on a post-Republican National Convention trip that allowed him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership.

Latest News

Local

STORM REPORTS: Grocery store, car wash among buildings damaged in Mountain Grove; no reported injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A grocery store, a car wash and other buildings around Mountain Grove were damaged after a series of storms Saturday morning, according to storm reports.

Sports

Cardinals drop 4th straight, lose in extra-innings on baserunning blunder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina made a baserunning blunder and got trapped for the final out Saturday to give the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sports

Royals rally for 9-6 win over White Sox, deal closer Trevor Rosenthal to Padres

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory on Saturday.

Local

Man recovered from Lake Norfolk; Baxter County, Ark. authorities investigate death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities in Baxter County Arkansas are investigating a death after a man was recovered from Lake Norfolk.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,200 new cases, Arkansas jumps by nearly 800

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some storms tonight into tomorrow morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Locally heavy rain possible for some overnight