Police: Two officers shot in St. Louis, one critically injured
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KY3) - Two officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot Saturday evening, according to the department.
At least one of the officers suffered critical injuries, according to an update from police chief John Hayden Jr. NBC affiliate KSDK reports both officers have been sent to the hospital.
The police department says the officers were shot in the 3700 block of Hartford. According to preliminary information, the suspect is barricaded inside a nearby residence.
Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.
