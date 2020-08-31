Advertisement

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.
Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.(Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SeaWorld Orlando hopes to make a splash with a ticket deal during the pandemic.

For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

“We have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” the SeaWorld website says.

“These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.”

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How schools are contact tracking amid the coronavirus crisis

Updated: moments ago
Joe Hickman reports.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

News

Early voting location changes from Baxter County Courthouse to nearby church

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Caitlin Sinett reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Thursday

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Storms with damaging winds are likely.

News

After school programs like Boys and Girls Club adapt to virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Classes are back for Springfield students even after several changes had to be made for the fall school year. After School programs had to do the same.

Latest News

News

Springfield Public Schools releases possible exposures at one elementary school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Public School District released a possible exposure notice after an individual associated with an elementary school tests positive for COVID-19.

News

Parents demanding answers after lawsuit filed against Camdenton R-3 School District

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

University of Arkansas reports 151 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier Monday said he believed the state’s colleges had a good plan in place to continue in-person instruction if students follow the guidelines.

News

Two more lawsuits filed against Camdenton School District over alleged mishandling of former janitor’s sexual misconduct

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Two more lawsuits have been filed against the Camdenton School District, this time in federal court.

News

Police identify victim of motorcycle crash in Springfield Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers responded to the crash around 2 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Chestnut Expressway involving the motorcycle and a 2011 Dodge Charger.