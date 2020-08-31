Advertisement

$330M development planned on Schlitterbahn water park site in Kansas City, Kan. area

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) —

Two former soccer club executives are hoping to help fund a planned $330 million redevelopment of the shuttered Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, with sales tax funds.

Robb Heineman, Sporting KC’s former CEO, and Greg Cotton, its former chief operating officer and chief counsel, have proposed building a multisport complex on the site, which was sold in June last year. Unified Government of Wyandotte County-Kansas City officials say the redevelopment would “remove (the) blight and political stigma” that has tainted the park since 2016.

A 10-year-old boy was decapitated while on a ride billed as the world’s tallest waterslide.

