After school programs like Boys and Girls Club adapt to virtual learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classes are back for Springfield students even after several changes had to be made for the fall school year. After School programs had to do the same.

The Boys and Girls Club in Springfield had several virtual programs in place over the summer, but a lot of planning had to go into figuring out an approach for the school year Club President Brandy Harris said.

“Two weeks ago we were cleaning, shifting and putting very weird pieces of a puzzle together to accommodate as many kids as we could in a safe way,” Harris said. “And then we got to see it in action last week.”

She said last week she went to check in on every single club campus to see how things were going so far. She said kids seem to be excited to be back.

”Kids are happy I assume they’re smiling because their eyes are bright,” Harris said. “You know they have masks on so you can’t fully tell.”

Just like schools, things are quite different for the program. Harris said more time has been devoted to learning.

”We’ve got staff members who are helping kids navigate their curriculum and what their teachers have outlined for them. And getting them on zoom meetings on time,” she said.

Despite having fewer kids, the hours of the clubs are now doubled. There is also more staff to serve those 600 kids compared to the usual 2,500 or so.

”It’s really hard but I truly believe we are serving the kids and families who need us the most right now,” Harris said.

While some students and their families have their own setup for this new type of school year, she said she is glad the club can help those who needed it.

”I’m so grateful as boys and girls clubs, we can hopefully eliminate one piece of stress for a family,” Harris said.

Harris also said the top priority has been safety.

“While it looks different, we’re safely accommodating kids,” she said. “And we’re working really hard to make sure those elements that are so necessary for the healthy development of a child still exist.”

Harris said with everything being virtual, kids have lost the ability to do a lot of that in the last few months. So now that they can participate in programs at the club while they are not physically in their classrooms, they can still have those important interactions they are used to she said.

“I’ve said this a number of times, that while the world looks different, our mission and our commitment to the people in this community does not change,” Harris said. “It’s our responsibility to kind of adapt to the world in from of us right now and make sure the kids who need us have access to us.”

And the club still has engaging activities before, during, and after school hours

”We are being very intentional about interacting safely with each other, learning from each other,” Harris said. “Launching programs that reflect our current climate in our community and in our country. To make sure that kids are having really important conversations with one another, respecting one another, they’re empathizing and understanding one another.”

