Arkansas likely to come up short for COVID-19 testing in August; cases drop again

The governor briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Because of delays in commercial lab testing, Arkansas will likely fall short of its goal of 200,000 tests for COVID-19 in August.

The state has tested 180,000 Arkansans through the month of August. With two days left in the month, the state will likely fall short of its 200,000 goal for the month. The state tested 4,542 patients Sunday.
State health leaders say they did receive word a commercial lab failed to report 11,000 negative tests. Nearly 8,000 of those tests happened in Washington or Benton Counties.

Health leaders reported 380 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 61,224. The state added another 13 deaths.

