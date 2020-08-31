Advertisement

Battlefield Police Department gets first CIT officer, specializing in crisis intervention

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Battlefield Police Department now has its first Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officer, an officer who can take on a specialist role when a potential mental health-related crisis occurs.

Shannon Marler has held a few different jobs throughout his day, but he has now served with Battlefield Police for more than eight years. He said he enjoys his job and the chance to talk with new people each day.

And now, Marler has undergone Crisis Intervention Team Training, which will allow him to help assist in difficult situations.

“You know you hear the buzz word de-escalation, that’s pretty much what our job is,” he said. “It’s going into somebody’s worst day, worst week, worst year.

Marler says these types of situations could involve domestic assault, rape, mental illness or even having to inform love ones of a lost family member.

The job is not always easy, he says.

“You’re trying to keep yourself safe, the public or victim safe and still intervene in the crisis situation,” Marler said. “It’s not the easiest thing. But sometimes it’s just listening to people’s problems and trying to offer solutions.”

He also said he has gotten fairly used to dealing with difficult situations, but it was not always that way.

”Cause you’re walking into people’s lives that you don’t know,” he said. “So I think when I first started the job it was difficult for me. Because you walk into someone’s living room and you’re asking them about highly personal events in their life.”

During the Crisis Intervention Team training he heard from doctors, psychiatrists, other mental health experts and even people who have been impacted by some of these issues.

“We learned de-escalation techniques along with just being able that this may be a mental health issue,” Marler said.

While he still does many of the same things as his peers in the force, he can now offer them a helping hand when things get tough.

”It’s not like a specialized unit, it’s not a SWAT team,” Marler said. “Team is a part of the word, but it’s training every officer could use.”

He said several nearby departments, like Springfield, are also doing the same thing. And he said he thinks a few more Battlefield Police officers are also going to undergo the training. Marler also said part of his training has also allowed him to collaborate with local groups and organizations who can help people get the resources they need.

Battlefield Police Department gets first CIT officer, specializing in crisis intervention

