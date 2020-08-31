Early voting location changes from Baxter County Courthouse to nearby church

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County Clerk Canda Reese said for many, the County Courthouse is the prime location to cast a ballot in Mountain Home.

”There’s a lot of tradition that goes with going to the courthouse to vote,” Reese said.

But because of coronavirus concerns, that will no longer be an option for this election.

”We just don’t have the room in the courthouse to be able to spread people out as much as we need to during early voting and Election Day voting,” Reese said.

Voters can go to the First United Methodist Church at 605 W. Sixth Street instead.

More machines can fit in the gym of the church, with more room between them, than in the courthouse.

”That will help alleviate people waiting in line so long hopefully. And it’ll also just allow us to put a lot more space between people in the building,” Reese said.

And, the church is fairly close to the courthouse, less than half a mile away.

”We wanted to be able to direct them here, and them not have to go all the way to the other end of town,” the clerk said.

This year for the first time there will also be three locations for early voting, instead of just the two normally offered, to keep people from crowding.

The other two locations are the Twin Lakes Plaza at 769 Business Highway 62, and the Baxter County Election Commission Office, at 213 E. Fifth Street. Both are in Mountain Home.

”Elections are difficult in themselves, and when you add coronavirus on top of that, it just adds a whole other layer of things you know we’ve never had to plan for this before. And so it certainly has presented a great deal of challenges this year,” Reese said.

The Baxter County clerk said despite these changes:

”It’s going to go smoothly. We’re confident of that.”

Early voting kicks off October 19 in Arkansas and lasts two weeks. Election Day is November 3.

