FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for nearly all of the Missouri Ozarks for Monday.

The watch lasts until 2 p.m. The counties include:

  • Barry, MO
  • Barton, MO
  • Bates, MO
  • Benton, MO
  • Camden, MO
  • Cass, MO
  • Cedar, MO
  • Christian, MO
  • Dade, MO
  • Dallas, MO
  • Dent, MO
  • Douglas, MO
  • Greene, MO
  • Henry, MO
  • Hickory, MO
  • Howell, MO
  • Jasper, MO
  • Johnson, MO
  • Laclede, MO
  • Lawrence, MO
  • Maries, MO
  • Miller, MO
  • Morgan, MO
  • Newton, MO
  • Oregon, MO
  • Ozark, MO
  • Pettis, MO
  • Phelps, MO
  • Polk, MO
  • Pulaski, MO
  • Shannon, MO
  • St. Clair, MO
  • Stone, MO
  • Taney, MO
  • Texas, MO
  • Vernon, MO
  • Webster, MO
  • Wright, MO

We could see the peak of this from about mid-morning into early afternoon, and temperatures will have a chance to jump ahead of them for many places. 

