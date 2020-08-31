FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for nearly all of the Missouri Ozarks for Monday.

The watch lasts until 2 p.m. The counties include:

Barry, MO

Barton, MO

Bates, MO

Benton, MO

Camden, MO

Cass, MO

Cedar, MO

Christian, MO

Dade, MO

Dallas, MO

Dent, MO

Douglas, MO

Greene, MO

Henry, MO

Hickory, MO

Howell, MO

Jasper, MO

Johnson, MO

Laclede, MO

Lawrence, MO

Maries, MO

Miller, MO

Morgan, MO

Newton, MO

Oregon, MO

Ozark, MO

Pettis, MO

Phelps, MO

Polk, MO

Pulaski, MO

Shannon, MO

St. Clair, MO

Stone, MO

Taney, MO

Texas, MO

Vernon, MO

Webster, MO

Wright, MO

We could see the peak of this from about mid-morning into early afternoon, and temperatures will have a chance to jump ahead of them for many places.

