FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for nearly all of the Missouri Ozarks for Monday.
The watch lasts until 2 p.m. The counties include:
- Barry, MO
- Barton, MO
- Bates, MO
- Benton, MO
- Camden, MO
- Cass, MO
- Cedar, MO
- Christian, MO
- Dade, MO
- Dallas, MO
- Dent, MO
- Douglas, MO
- Greene, MO
- Henry, MO
- Hickory, MO
- Howell, MO
- Jasper, MO
- Johnson, MO
- Laclede, MO
- Lawrence, MO
- Maries, MO
- Miller, MO
- Morgan, MO
- Newton, MO
- Oregon, MO
- Ozark, MO
- Pettis, MO
- Phelps, MO
- Polk, MO
- Pulaski, MO
- Shannon, MO
- St. Clair, MO
- Stone, MO
- Taney, MO
- Texas, MO
- Vernon, MO
- Webster, MO
- Wright, MO
We could see the peak of this from about mid-morning into early afternoon, and temperatures will have a chance to jump ahead of them for many places.
