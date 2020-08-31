Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring a lost dog with SIX toes on both back feet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog has a very unique distinction.

When you look closely, you can see the female puppy has six toes on both of her back feet and animal control is hoping that will help someone recognize her.

“It’s call polydactlyism. It’s something that’s more commonly seen in cats but you can see it occasionally in dogs too. And it’s not just dew claws, they’re full toes.”

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says the female dog is only about five to six months old. They think she’s mostly Hound with maybe some Terrier mixed in.

She also has a gorgeous brindle patterned coat. Someone found her loose with no collar, chip or tag in the 800 block of west Nichols last Monday.

She’s very social but doesn’t appear to have been trained much.

If you recognize her, you can call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see all the animals currently there or check out the Leigh’s Lost and Found website where anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.