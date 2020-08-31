Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring a lost dog with SIX toes on both back feet

Lost female puppy has six toes on each of her back feet.
Lost female puppy has six toes on each of her back feet.(KYTV)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog has a very unique distinction.

When you look closely, you can see the female puppy has six toes on both of her back feet and animal control is hoping that will help someone recognize her.

“It’s call polydactlyism. It’s something that’s more commonly seen in cats but you can see it occasionally in dogs too. And it’s not just dew claws, they’re full toes.”

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says the female dog is only about five to six months old. They think she’s mostly Hound with maybe some Terrier mixed in.

She also has a gorgeous brindle patterned coat. Someone found her loose with no collar, chip or tag in the 800 block of west Nichols last Monday.

She’s very social but doesn’t appear to have been trained much.

If you recognize her, you can call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see all the animals currently there or check out the Leigh’s Lost and Found website where anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time.

Leigh's lost and found facebook
Animal control

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From top down, Chiefs pushing for social justice initiatives

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Indeed, the biggest reason the Chiefs are among the most progressive teams in the NFL these days — during a new era of social justice initiatives — is that the reigning Super Bowl champions always have been that way.

News

$330M development planned on Schlitterbahn water park site in Kansas City, Kan. area

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Two former soccer club executives are hoping to help fund a planned $330 million redevelopment of the shuttered Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, with sales tax funds.

News

Parents demanding answers after lawsuit filed against Camdenton R-3 School District

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Parents marched from the Camden County Library to the Camdenton R-3 School District Administration Building demanding answers after a lawsuit filed against the school claimed administrators didn't do enough for reports of a now former janitor allegedly exposing himself to children in 2018 and 2019.

News

Early voting location changes from Baxter County Courthouse to nearby church

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Sinett
For the first time in years, voters heading to the polls in Baxter County, Ark., can't go to the courthouse to cast a ballot because it doesn't have enough room for voters to spread out and social distance.

Latest News

News

Crews close westbound I-44 for multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The crash happened near the Glenstone exit at mile marker 78 around 1:30 p.m.

News

Arkansas likely to come up short for COVID-19 testing in August; cases drop again

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The governor briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.

News

Missouri State University not surprised by recent spike in COVID-19 cases; using hotel to isolate students

Updated: 3 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

St. Louis couple charged after waving guns appear in court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One week after Mark and Patricia McCloskey spoke on video to the Republican National Convention, they were in court briefly Monday morning and did not enter a plea. The judge continued their case until Oct. 6.

News

Missouri State University not surprised by recent spike in COVID-19 cases; using hotel to isolate students

Updated: 3 hours ago
As cases rise on the Missouri State University campus, school leaders are working to find more space for students who must quarantine and isolate.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather moving in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Storms with damaging winds are likely.