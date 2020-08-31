Advertisement

Missouri State University not surprised by recent spike in COVID-19 cases; using hotel to isolate students

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As cases rise on the Missouri State University campus, school leaders are working to find more space for students who must quarantine and isolate.

Up until this week, the university placed students with COVID-19 on separate floors of residence halls. Those positive cases will soon stay at the Q Hotel on St. Louis Street. The university is leasing the entire hotel, which houses 129 rooms.

MSU tested 752 students and staff in the last week with 383 of them testing positive. School leaders say it’s more than they would like to see, but they expected the jump. The university says the rise in numbers comes along with an increase in testing. They are testing specific groups when there is a positive case, such as the band or a sorority. They are also doing some random testing, sending emails to students and asking them to get tested. Many will quarantine elsewhere.

Now many of our students will choose, they’ll decide, if I’m going to quarantine, I talked to mom and dad, and they said to come home and quarantine in your room instead,” said David Hall, MSU Director for University Safety. “So we’ll have many that do that. So certainly, we don’t have that many that will end up staying on campus, but we do have the space for them if they do.”

Hall says they still have some space in Kentwood for those watching for symptoms.

The majority of cases are in students, with just a few staff members so far.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews close westbound I-44 for multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The crash happened near the Glenstone exit at mile marker 78 around 1:30 p.m.

News

Arkansas likely to come up short for COVID-19 testing in August; cases drop again

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The governor briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.

News

Missouri State University not surprised by recent spike in COVID-19 cases; using hotel to isolate students

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

St. Louis couple charged after waving guns appear in court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One week after Mark and Patricia McCloskey spoke on video to the Republican National Convention, they were in court briefly Monday morning and did not enter a plea. The judge continued their case until Oct. 6.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather moving in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Storms with damaging winds are likely.

News

Missouri State University reports 383 cases of COVID-19 in last 7 days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri State has established a COVID‑19 Response Team working closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to assist with contact tracing for individuals affiliated with campus who have tested positive.

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3’s First Alert Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for strong storms on Monday in the Ozarks. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Weather: KY3's Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for strong storms on Monday in the Ozarks.

National

New text messaging scam includes recipient’s name and potentially dangerous link

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new text messaging scam has emerged where hackers use the recipient’s real name and direct the recipient to a potentially dangerous link.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Garden Fresh Bruschetta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
Lynetta Smith shares a delicious recipe with ingredients from her family's garden.