Missouri State University not surprised by recent spike in COVID-19 cases; using hotel to isolate students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As cases rise on the Missouri State University campus, school leaders are working to find more space for students who must quarantine and isolate.

Up until this week, the university placed students with COVID-19 on separate floors of residence halls. Those positive cases will soon stay at the Q Hotel on St. Louis Street. The university is leasing the entire hotel, which houses 129 rooms.

MSU tested 752 students and staff in the last week with 383 of them testing positive. School leaders say it’s more than they would like to see, but they expected the jump. The university says the rise in numbers comes along with an increase in testing. They are testing specific groups when there is a positive case, such as the band or a sorority. They are also doing some random testing, sending emails to students and asking them to get tested. Many will quarantine elsewhere.

Now many of our students will choose, they’ll decide, if I’m going to quarantine, I talked to mom and dad, and they said to come home and quarantine in your room instead,” said David Hall, MSU Director for University Safety. “So we’ll have many that do that. So certainly, we don’t have that many that will end up staying on campus, but we do have the space for them if they do.”

Hall says they still have some space in Kentwood for those watching for symptoms.

The majority of cases are in students, with just a few staff members so far.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.