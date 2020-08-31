Missouri State University reports 383 cases of COVID-19 in last 7 days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri State University posted 383 cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days of testing.

Medical personnel tested 752 Missouri State University students last week. Since students returned on August 16, the school reports 562 positive cases.

Missouri State has established a COVID‑19 Response Team working closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to assist with contact tracing for individuals affiliated with campus who have tested positive. The response team relies on county public health experts to determine protocols for how to handle positive tests of faculty, staff or students. These protocols guide the assessment of positive cases and identifying those who require quarantine.

Public health officials and the Missouri State response team work together to determine who an individual may have come into close contact with.

If you have had a close contact with a known positive case of COVID‑19, you will be contacted by the local health department or the Missouri State response team and asked to quarantine.

Due to the current community spread of COVID‑19, all individuals should monitor for symptoms.

If you show any symptoms, get tested and stay home. Testing is available at Magers Health and Wellness Center.

