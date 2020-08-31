Officer shot Saturday in St. Louis dies from injuries

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - An officer shot Saturday in St. Louis has died from injuries, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The officer was identified as Tamarris L. Bohannon, according to the department. He had 3 1/2 years of experience with the department.

Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon dedicated over three and a half years of service to the citizens of the City of St. Louis.



We will be deeply missed. https://t.co/pyE6QdQ3Uk pic.twitter.com/qXFn0AiqYg — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 31, 2020

Police say Bohannon was shot in the head while responding to a shooting on the city’s south side. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition Saturday.

A gunman fired shots Saturday in the South Grand neighborhood near Tower Grove Park, striking two officers. A second officer who was shot in the leg and released from the hospital after treatment.

Police say a 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden said the gunman ordered a family out of their home at gunpoint and barricaded himself inside for almost 12 hours.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.