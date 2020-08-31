Advertisement

Officer shot Saturday in St. Louis dies from injuries

Tamarris L. Bohannon.
Tamarris L. Bohannon.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - An officer shot Saturday in St. Louis has died from injuries, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The officer was identified as Tamarris L. Bohannon, according to the department. He had 3 1/2 years of experience with the department.

Police say Bohannon was shot in the head while responding to a shooting on the city’s south side. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition Saturday.

A gunman fired shots Saturday in the South Grand neighborhood near Tower Grove Park, striking two officers. A second officer who was shot in the leg and released from the hospital after treatment.

Police say a 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden said the gunman ordered a family out of their home at gunpoint and barricaded himself inside for almost 12 hours.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Austin Ernst shoots 63, rallies to win NW Arkansas title

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin Ernst rallied to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour title, closing with an 8-under 63 for a two-stroke victory over Anna Nordqvist.

Local

Greene County deputies report 31 stops, six DWIs in ’Saturation Saturday’ campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of law enforcement agencies across Missouri participated in “Saturation Saturday” campaign this weekend.

Local

Man hospitalized after shooting at campsite in Van Buren, Mo.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A 31-year-old man was sent to the hospital after a shooting Sunday morning at a campsite in Van Buren, Missouri.

Local

’Black Panther’ and ABC News special on Chadwick Boseman to air Sunday night on KSPR

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
KSPR will air “Black Panther” commercial-free on Sunday night, followed by a 40-minute ABC News Special on Chadwick Boseman in his memory.

Latest News

Local

Republic School District notifies of potential exposures after student, employee test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Republic School District has warned of potential exposures after a student and employee within the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Adam Wainwright tosses complete game on his 39th birthday, Cardinals cruise to 7-2 victory

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tossed a complete game on his 39th birthday.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,400+ new cases, Arkansas jumps by nearly 500

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Boil advisory issued in Willow Springs, Mo.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Willow Springs, Missouri issued a boil advisory Saturday morning for the entire town.

Local

Greene County K-9 retires after five years

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says K-9 Athos has retired after five years of service.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some strong storms possible on Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Some strong storms will be possible Monday