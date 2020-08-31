Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE PODCAST: Utility bill scam, missing stimulus check, top laundry detergents

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Ashley talks about the predictable utility bill scam with Joel Alexander, media manger at City Utilities. Know the red flags.

Ashley helps a viewer get her long-awaited stimulus check. Plus, Consumer Reports just released their top picks for laundry detergents.

CLICK HERE for this week's episode

Top laundry detergents: https://www.ky3.com/2020/08/21/consumer-reports-top-laundry-detergents/

Where’s my stimulus check? https://www.ky3.com/content/news/On-Your-Side-wheres-my-stimulus-check-571198441.html

