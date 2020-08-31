Police identify victim of motorcycle crash in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield Police Department identified a victim who died from injuries in a motorcycle crash in Springfield Saturday morning.

Gail Marriott, 56, died in the crash.

Officers responded to the crash around 2 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Chestnut Expressway involving the motorcycle and a 2011 Dodge Charger. The initial investigation indicated the motorcyclist was westbound on Chestnut Expressway and appeared to be in the outside lane. The Dodge was westbound in the outside lane when the motorcycle braked in front of it. The driver of the Dodge appeared to attempt to avoid the motorcycle but was unsuccessful. The left front corner of the Dodge struck the motorcycle and the Dodge continued westbound across the roadway and came to rest on the outside lane of eastbound Chestnut Expressway.

This is the thirteenth fatality motor vehicle crash and the 15th crash-related death of 2020 for Springfield.

