Recent rains provide much needed relief for ranchers

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - After weeks of little rainfall in the Ozarks, some much needed rain fell this week. The less than expected rain many people did get, is already making a difference for one rancher.

“We were watching that tropical storm all the way from Cuba on up. It’s like, dude, it’s going to make it. It’s going to make it,” Greg Brown exclaimed.

Greg Brown says he got just over two inches of rain this week at his Lucky Falling Star Ranch in Howell County.

“We didn’t have over a half inch over the last four weeks, Brown mentioned. Things were turning pretty brown here. So for us to get some rain the last couple of days, and yeah it looks green here, but last week this time, this yard was brown.”

Brown uses a method known as rotational grazing for his 100 head of cattle - allowing them to spend nearly a week in a pasture before moving to another.

“When they walk across that pasture for a week, they’re done eating it. They’re spoiled, he said. They want that fresh grass. We need the rain to be able to wash that smell off the pasture. So when we rotate them out, we probably have eight to ten weeks rotation before they come back to the pasture they were in last week, so we need that rain to get rid of that smell and for that grass to come back out.”

Brown says other ranchers have already dipped into their hay reserves because of dry conditions.

He typically can wait until January.

“If you’re using your reserve already, then you’re going to be looking for grass come February,” Brown added.

He says if three to four inches of rain can fall in September and temperatures stay as mild as they have, local ranchers can likely get another round of hay cutting in to last till spring.

“Things are coming back out. The clovers are coming out. The grass is coming out. It’s good. If we can stay like this, we’ll be good,” he told KY3.

