Shock death of actor Chadwick Boseman raises awareness for colon cancer checks

Early screening is key
By Robert Hahn
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who was just 43, has sparked reminders about the dangers of colon cancer. Here in Springfield, KY3 spoke with a doctor at Cox Health about the disease, and the key to prevention.

”The chance of dying from your colon cancer generally is about the same as it was years ago,” said Cox Health colorectal surgeon John Trombold, M.D. “The difference is that fewer and fewer cases are happening every year.”

That difference is due to increased screening. It is the best way to try and prevent the cancer, or catch it in an early stage. Colorectal, or colon, cancer is one cancer that doesn’t have a whole lot of symptoms.”

“The most common signs, if a tumor progresses to the point of actually having symptoms, the most common would be blood loss or change in the bowels,” said Dr. Trombold.

Meaning more frequent or far fewer movements. Chadwick Boseman, being a male and a minority, falls into two categories with a higher incidence of colon cancer. But it’s not because either one is more susceptible.

“Men generally get screened a little bit less and minority populations are ones who are under-served, typically have less screening, meaning they’re more likely to develop a cancer,” said Dr. Trombold.

Generally, most insurance companies will cover screenings beginning at age 50. But if you have a family history of colon cancer, it’s advised you get screened beginning at a younger age. The American Cancer Society says the number of people under 50 who have gotten the disease has been growing since the 90′s. Doctors say being diagnosed early is key. If it’s detected at stage one or two, the survival rate is above 90%.

Shock death of actor Chadwick Boseman raises awareness for colon cancer checks

