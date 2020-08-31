Springfield Public Schools releases possible exposures at one elementary school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield Public School District released a possible exposure notice after an individual associated with an elementary school tests positive for COVID-19.

Weller Elementary: An individual associated with Weller has tested positive for COVID-19. Any person who had close contact with this individual has been contacted and provided specific guidance. For all others at Weller, the risk of exposure is considered low. It is recommended that Weller staff and students monitor for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider if symptoms develop.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.