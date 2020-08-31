Advertisement

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Garden Fresh Bruschetta

Here’s an easy appetizer you can serve up in minutes!
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Garden Fresh Bruschetta
Recipe courtesy: Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Ingredients:

24 ounces diced fresh tomatoes (4-5 Roma tomatoes or 3-4 regular tomatoes)

2 whole cloves garlic

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped finely

2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon each salt & pepper {or to taste}

For Serving:

1 baguette

Olive oil & fresh garlic clove for toasting

Balsamic glaze (can be found in condiments section of grocery store or deli)

Directions:

1. Dice tomatoes about ¼” and lightly drain.

2. Mix all ingredients and let stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour.

3. Slice the baguette, brush with olive oil and toast or grill until lightly browned. Rub each toasted slice baguette with a clove of raw garlic.

4. Top with tomato mixture and drizzle with balsamic glaze.

CLICK HERE: For Citizens Memorial Hospital dietitians
