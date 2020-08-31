TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Garden Fresh Bruschetta
Here’s an easy appetizer you can serve up in minutes!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Garden Fresh Bruschetta
Recipe courtesy: Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital
Ingredients:
24 ounces diced fresh tomatoes (4-5 Roma tomatoes or 3-4 regular tomatoes)
2 whole cloves garlic
¼ cup fresh basil, chopped finely
2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar
½ teaspoon each salt & pepper {or to taste}
For Serving:
1 baguette
Olive oil & fresh garlic clove for toasting
Balsamic glaze (can be found in condiments section of grocery store or deli)
Directions:
1. Dice tomatoes about ¼” and lightly drain.
2. Mix all ingredients and let stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour.
3. Slice the baguette, brush with olive oil and toast or grill until lightly browned. Rub each toasted slice baguette with a clove of raw garlic.
4. Top with tomato mixture and drizzle with balsamic glaze.
