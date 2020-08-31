Two more lawsuits filed against Camdenton School District over alleged mishandling of former janitor’s sexual misconduct

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A St. Louis area attorney has filed two lawsuits in the United States District Court against the Camdenton R-3 School District for its alleged mishandling of a former janitor’s sexual misconduct.

These two lawsuits come after Kirk Richey, a Camdenton Middle School teacher, filed a lawsuit of his own. Richey claimed the district knew of at least two prior instances where now former janitor Jesse Devore exposed himself to a child in the school.

Devore was charged, arrested, and fired after an incident in March 2019.

Both federal lawsuits name the Camdenton R-3 School District, Jesse Devore, Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Neal, and Devore’s father, Warren Devore.

The first lawsuit filed by J.C. Pleban is for a minor child and mother. That lawsuit claims Hadfield and Neal knew about previous instances with Devore before he was hired in 2018. It also alleges the district knew about an incident in September 2018, where Devore was accused of exposing himself to a student in the bathroom of one of the school buildings.

John Doe 1 accused Devore of exposing himself to him on December 12, 2018. That student’s mother reported it to a teacher, identified in his own lawsuit as Richey.

The second lawsuit is for another boy and his father, identified as John Doe 2.

John Doe 2 accused Devore of exposing himself to him on March 12, 2019. The lawsuit claims that child was bullied by other students after reporting the incident.

Both lawsuits call accuse the District with a Title IX violation and a Public Accommodation Violation.

They accuse Hadfield, Neal, Devore, and Devore’s father, for negligence, among other accusations.

John Doe 2′s lawsuit also claims retaliation and Title IX Retaliation against the district.

KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek asked Hadfield for a response, but Hadfield could not provide comment prior to this report.

