University of Arkansas reports 151 new coronavirus cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas on Monday reported 151 more confirmed cases of coronavirus at its campus in Fayetteville and a White House report said the state continued to have one of the highest rates of positive tests in the country.

The new infections reported at the university over the weekend brings its total number of active cases to 222 and comes days after the state’s top health official expressed concerns about outbreaks at Arkansas’ college campuses.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier Monday said he believed the state’s colleges had a good plan in place to continue in-person instruction if students follow the guidelines.

“In order to continue classes, it requires self-discipline by the students and they have to understand the seriousness of it and the cost of not following those guidelines,” Hutchinson said.

A White House panel’s report to Arkansas dated Sunday said the state had the 7th highest rate of test positivity in the country. The report from the Coronavirus Task Force also said the state remained in the red zone for cases, with more than 100 new infections per 100,000 population, putting it at the 11th highest in the country.

The panel repeated its recommendation that Arkansas close bars and further restrict dining capacity in some parts of the state, ideas that Hutchinson rejected last week.

“Rural and urban counties in Arkansas continue to have increases in cases and test positivity,” the panel’s latest report said. “Common sense preventive measures must be implemented to stop further spread.”

The Department of Health on Monday said Arkansas’ confirmed virus cases rose by 368, bringing its total since the pandemic began in March to 61,224. Of those cases, 5,466 are active ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, bring the state’s total fatalities to 797. Hospitalizations in Arkansas rose by 29 to 420. Dr. Jose Romero, the state’s health secretary, said six of the latest deaths were late reports that did not occur in the previous 24 hours.

Outbreaks have prompted colleges in other states to shift to online classes. UA Spokesman John Thomas said the school’s chancellor and administration would look at changing direction if guidelines aren’t being followed and the spread is out of control.

The university’s report doesn’t break down how many cases are students and how many are faculty or staff.

The school has set aside 260 beds for students who live on campus to isolate if they test positive. Thomas said a majority of the students testing positive live off campus and the school is advising them to isolate at home.

Education Secretary Johnny Key said two high schools in the state have shifted to online classes only after a staff shortage due to quarantining. Monday marked the second week of the fall semester for Arkansas’ public schools.

The state is requiring its public schools to be open five days a week for in-person classes, though they can also offer online instruction or a hybrid approach. The in-person requirement has prompted complaints from teachers’ groups.

