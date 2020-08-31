Advertisement

Volunteers depart from Springfield, head south to help with Hurricane Laura relief efforts

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Emergency Response Vehicle is packed and ready to go as two Red Cross Volunteers depart from Springfield head down to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to aid those affected by Hurricane Laura.

“Some days we will be delivering food, bulk supplies, distributing water. Whatever the clients need us to do,” said American Red Cross volunteer, Stephen Patterson.

This isn’t Patterson’s first time volunteering either. He said he puts his emotions aside to help those in need.

“I know I’ve got a home to go back to and these people don’t," said Patterson.

Same with Luis Rios.

“It’s an honor to serve those in need, and I’m lucky to have the opportunity and time to do so,” said American Red Cross volunteer, Luis Rios.

Both will be joining other volunteers from the Missouri-Arkansas region. The executive director for the Southern Missouri chapter said cleanup efforts will look a bit different because of the pandemic.

“We’re putting people in lodging like hotels. We are doing small congregate shelters that cost more money, but it’s safer. We’re doing pre-packed individual foods,” said Stacy Burks, executive director of the Red Cross of Southern Missouri.

Volunteers say, despite the pandemic, they’re there to help.

“It’s on the back of your mind, but a job has to be done and you do it as safe as you can,” said Patterson.

The Southern Missouri chapter of the Red Cross said, if you can’t volunteer, donating is the next best thing.

“Just going out bringing and comfort and hope to these people is what they need. When the Red Cross pulls up in our emergency response vehicles we’re there to help and we’re there to help them begin their recovery to rebuilding,” said Burks.

